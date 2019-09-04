CLOSE
Ariana Grande Suing Forever 21

Ariana Grande is suing Forever 21 and she wants no less than $10 million from the brand.

According to E!Online.com, Grande is suing Forever 21 and RileyRose for “unauthorized use” of her “name, image, likeness and music” to promote their brands and boost sales. Riley Rose is the beauty company that was started by the daughters of Forever 21 founders.

According to the lawsuit, the brand tried signing Grande to an endorsement deal which was turned down because they weren’t offering enough money for the superstar. Then they allegedly used her music and likeness in their social media post in January and February 2019 and they did not compensate her.

This news comes after the brand has filed for bankruptcy. For more info, click here.

 

