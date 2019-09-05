WBNS 10TV Meteorologist Mike Davis has reportedly been arrested and charged with pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
According to NBC4i court documents, on August 5th “Davis knowingly advertised for sale or dissemination, sell, distribute, transport, an image of a minor participating or engaging in sexual activity.” A search was done in Davis Upper Arlington home Thursday, September 5th. The charges are a second-degree felony Davis was reportedly taken into custody Thursday morning and is at the Franklin County Jail awaiting arraignment on September 6th.
Davis has been a meteorologist in Central Ohio for 32 years.
The Latest:
- NFL, Roc Nation Will Donate $400K To Chicago Youth Programs, Meek Mill, Rapsody & Vic Mensa Will Visit
- Pied Piper of the Pokey R. Kelly Doesn’t Fear Doing Time In Chicago, NYC Not So Much…
- Tekashi 6ix9ine Expected To Take The Stand Against His Former Associates At Trials
- The Pescetarian Diet Helped NeNe Leakes Lose Weight, But Will It Work For You?
- Tamela Mann Shows Off 40-Pound Weight Loss Following Double Knee Replacement Surgery [VIDEO]
- Actor Hosea Chanchez Reveals He Was Sexually Abused By His Friend’s Father At 14
- Buku Abi, R. Kelly’s Daughter Has No Relationship With Her Father But Music Will Always Connect Them
- Columbus Television Personality Arrested and Charged With Child Pornography
- #BuyBlack: Four Celebs With Haircare Lines You Should Try!
- Black Man Shot And Killed In St. Louis Mall
Columbus Television Personality Arrested and Charged With Child Pornography was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com