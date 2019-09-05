CLOSE
- CLE
Home- CLE

Columbus Television Personality Arrested and Charged With Child Pornography

Mike Davis

Source: Franklin County Jail / Franklin County Jail

WBNS 10TV Meteorologist Mike Davis has reportedly been arrested and charged with pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

According to NBC4i court documents, on August 5th “Davis knowingly advertised for sale or dissemination, sell, distribute, transport, an image of a minor participating or engaging in sexual activity.”  A search was done in Davis Upper Arlington home Thursday, September 5th.  The charges are a second-degree felony Davis was reportedly taken into custody Thursday morning and is at the Franklin County Jail awaiting arraignment on September 6th.

Davis has been a meteorologist in Central Ohio for 32 years.

 

The Latest:

Columbus Television Personality Arrested and Charged With Child Pornography was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
#WakandaCameToSlay! Black Folks Are Rolling Up To Theaters To See ‘Black Panther’ Like This…
60 photos
Videos
Latest
NFL, Roc Nation Will Donate $400K To Chicago…
 3 hours ago
09.05.19
Pied Piper of the Pokey R. Kelly Doesn’t…
 4 hours ago
09.05.19
Tekashi 6ix9ine Expected To Take The Stand Against…
 4 hours ago
09.05.19
The Pescetarian Diet Helped NeNe Leakes Lose Weight,…
 4 hours ago
09.05.19
Exclusives
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close