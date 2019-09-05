CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Lil Nas X Gracefully Explains His Coming Out To Kevin Hart On ‘The Shop’

According to many observers, X's measured response to the comedian's assumed exasperation was a classy move on the young star's part.

Lil Nas X On The Shop

Source: HBO / HBO

Lil Nas X might have emerged as 2019’s biggest new star, and he’s also managed to become an important figure within the LGBTQ community as well. During an episode of HBO’s The Shop: Uninterrupted, X found himself explaining his decision to come out as gay while gracefully handling comedian Kevin Hart’s assumed exasperation.

In a clip from the show that has made its rounds on the Internet, X is questioned by The Shop‘s Paul Rivera, who asked why X decided to reveal his orientation at the height of fame. Hart loudly chimed in, “He said he was gay, so what?” which X answered calmly by saying he grew up to hate homosexuality when Hart interrupted him again.

In an artful check move, X says to Hart, “Come on now, if you’re really from the hood you know.”

Online, some have called out Hart for his interjections, and also noting that he’s made insensitive comments about the LGTBQ community in times past. Some have said that Hart wasn’t attacking X but simply stating, as the artist did in the video, that ultimately it doesn’t matter what his orientation is.

Check out the video clip in question below.

Photo: WENN

Lil Nas X Gracefully Explains His Coming Out To Kevin Hart On ‘The Shop’ was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
#WakandaCameToSlay! Black Folks Are Rolling Up To Theaters To See ‘Black Panther’ Like This…
60 photos
Videos
Latest
Nicki Minaj Suggests She’s Retiring From Rap To…
 5 hours ago
09.05.19
NFL, Roc Nation Will Donate $400K To Chicago…
 6 hours ago
09.05.19
Pied Piper of the Pokey R. Kelly Doesn’t…
 7 hours ago
09.05.19
Tekashi 6ix9ine Expected To Take The Stand Against…
 7 hours ago
09.05.19
Exclusives
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close