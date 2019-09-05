Songwriter LaShawn “Big Shiz” Daniels Dead At 41

The music world is gathered in mourning after news that songwriter LaShawn “Big Shiz” Daniels has passed away. Daniels, 41, was responsible for a number of hit songs from the likes of Brandy, Destiny’s Child, Michael Jackson, Beyoncé and more.

Songwriter LaShawn Daniels passed away after a fatal car crash in South Carolina. He was 41 years old.

His wife, April, revealed the news in a heartbreaking statement on Wednesday, the same day as Beyoncé’s 38th birthday.

“It is with deep and profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, family member and friend Lashawn Daniels,” the statement read.

Revealing he was “the victim of a fatal car accident in South Carolina,” it also added, “Daniels was a man of extraordinary faith and a pillar in our family.”

Daniels has a number of credits that reads like a who’s who list of R&B and pop stars. Daniels has also penned songs for Toni Braxton, Janet Jackson, Lady Gaga, 50 Cent and more.

