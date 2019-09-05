CLOSE
Tom Joyner
Sybil Wilkes and AARP’s Dionne Polite Talk Life, Friendships, Health & More [VIDEO]

There’s nothing quite like sitting down with your close girlfriends and catching up on everything happening in each other’s lives.

During the 2019 Allstate Tom Joyner Family Reunion, we had our own version of this with AARP’s “Real Girl Talk” seminar with Sybil Wilkes and AARP’s Dionne Polite.

The duo discussed everything from friendships to mental health. In the clip above, Wilkes talks about the impact having close relationships has had on her throughout her life.

Watch the full seminar here

Sybil Wilkes and AARP’s Dionne Polite Talk Life, Friendships, Health & More [VIDEO] was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

