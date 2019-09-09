Whitney Houston Is Back To Singing About the Christ-Child Following Posthumous Chart Success

via Hallels:
Seven years after her death, music icon Whitney Houston scored one of her biggest hits this side of the millennium. Her collaborative single with Kygo “Higher Love” not only was a #1 Billboard Dance hit, but it climbed all the way to #2 on the UK Singles Chart, her highest entry since 1999. To capitalize on her success, a Christmas single is planned to be released soon.
This Christmas single will find Houston returning back to her Gospel roots singing of the Christ-child. Houston herself was not only brought up in the church, she had been a tour de force in Gospel music too. Her 1998 “The Preacher’s Wife” soundtrack is still the best-selling gospel album of all time, and has sold an estimated 6 million copies worldwide.
