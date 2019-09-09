CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Swae Lee’s Ex Arrested After Allegedly Headbutting Rapper

Get a restraining order, homie.

10th Annual ONE Musicfest

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Putting hands on someone is wrong, and it goes both ways. Swae Lee‘s ex-girlfriend was arrested after allegedly headbutting the Rae Sremmurd rapper.

 

She hit him with the hands too, and she was put in cuffs.

According to TMZ, Swae and his ex, Marliesia Ortiz, had an argument outside of crib near Los Angeles in early August and things got so heated she reported started throwing stuff at him. She eventually put hands on him, and headbutted him, before security got her out the paint.

This is when the struggle rises, exponentially. According to the cops, it was Ortiz who called 911, claiming Swae sexually assaulted her. However, when the cops arrived, she changed her story, and even admitted to throwing items. Despite claiming Swae had strangled her, the cops decided to arrest Ortiz.

These two might want to stay clear of each other. Just saying.

Swae Lee’s Ex Arrested After Allegedly Headbutting Rapper was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
#WakandaCameToSlay! Black Folks Are Rolling Up To Theaters To See ‘Black Panther’ Like This…
60 photos
Videos
Latest
Robin Thicke and Girlfriend Gets In Car Accident
 3 hours ago
09.09.19
GET THE LOOK: Here’s How You Can DIY…
 4 hours ago
09.09.19
#NYFWNoir: Gina Edwards Partnered With Rebecca Minkoff To…
 5 hours ago
09.09.19
Sam Sylk Show In Studio Live Reality Hour
Sam Sylk Reality Hour: One Night Stand Baby…
 5 hours ago
09.09.19
Exclusives
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close