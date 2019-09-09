NYFWNoir: Gina Edwards Partnered With Rebecca Minkoff To Give The Modern Day Working Woman Runway Style Nails

Ahh, who doesn’t love runway lewks?! The dramatic presentation of the clothes, the precision of the sewing, and a first look to what’s to come. However, if you are working in a corporate setting, it can be hard to translate the runway to real way and rock your fashion while getting that coin.

Rebecca Minkoff presented her Fall/Winter 2019 collection and it’s all about the modern working woman. Minkoff stated via press release, “As a female founder and entrepreneur, I am continuously inspired by the women around me and women in the workplace who represent strong examples of leadership, strength and grace. When creating this collection these inspiring women were top-of-mind – I wanted to highlight the modern working woman, her wardrobe, and her environment.”

She did so with power suits, get ready in the morning quickly dresses, and perfectly pleated skirts. Minkoff also partnered with Lead Manicurist for Kiss Products, Inc., Gina Edwards to create a series of nail looks inspired by the Fall/Winter 2019 collection. With prices ranging from $7.99 to $11.99, this is a great way to access runway inspired looks without paying runway prices.

Edwards explained that, “Women are looking for fun, relatable nail looks for everyday.” You can achieve this with Kiss Nail Art Paints to create leopard, zebra, plaid and golden fantasy looks. Not sure it’s acceptable for everyday? Edwards reassures that, “each design is on trend without being overbearing.”

The beauty of using Kiss Nail Art Paint ($9.99, KISSusa.com) is that you can paint an accent nail or all of your nails depending on what you want. Backstage, our favorite looks were the zebra and the plaid nails, so we’re sharing below, how to get the look.

ZEBRA NAILS

I love the Zebra look because animal print is undoubtedly the new black. People tend to gravitate toward leopard, but I love more exotic prints like Zebra! The black and white keeps it classic and more demure.

Select the correct size of KISS Gel Fantasy Nails and KISS Masterpiece Nails. You are going to need each to complete this look. Size your nails in advance, not as you go along.

You will paint each of your accent nails with KISS Nail Art Paint to create the desired effect. For the Zebra look you will use the KISS Nail Art Paint in blue to create zebra stripes across the chrome accent nails from KISS Masterpiece Nails in Kitty Gurl ($11.99, KISSusa.com). You can complete the look using KISS Gel Fantasy Nails in Bookworm ($8.99, cvs.com).

PLAID NAILS

As the temperature begins to turn and Summer turns into Fall, you can be back in style by rocking plaid nails. Plaid is a go to Fall print and also considered corporate acceptable. This lpok, you’ll have to wait till mid-September as the products haven’t dropped to the public yet. However, you’ll be able to shop them on KISSusa.com as well as in ULTA and Walgreens.

Paint horizontal and vertical lines in a pattern onto KISS Halloween Gel Fantay Nails in Binx. You’ll then complete the look with the KISS Halloween Gel Fantay Nails in Skellington. Each nail set is $7.99 – when was the last time you got an on point gel manicure for under $20.00?!

Are you feeling these Fall nails? Will you be trying to DIY these looks? Sound off in the comment section below.

