Robin Thicke and fiancee April Love Geary were involved in a car accident in Malibu.

Nobody was injured in the accident.

Robin was seen directing traffic at the scene of the accident.

Robin is heading back to FOX’s The Masked Singer for season 2 which kicks off on September 25th.

Source: yahoo.com

