CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Philadelphia 76ers’ Mike Scott Mollywhops Tailgating Eagles Fans [Video]

Some fans just deserve to catch a fade.

Philadelphia 76ers v Brooklyn Nets - Game Three

Source: Elsa / Getty

Philadelphia 76ers forward Mike Scott is a diehard fan of the Washington NFL team. Apparently, some Philadelphia Eagles fans wanted the smoke, and the NBA player came through and delivered some exacting fades.

Per ESPN, Scott was involved in an altercation with Eagles fans on Sunday (Sept. 8) outside Lincoln Financial Field while he was rocking a Washington’s NFL team jersey (Scott is VA native who played his college ball at UVA). Footage that has hit the Internets shows Scott handily mollywhopping at least a few Eagles fans as they try to attack him.

Our very light Twitter investigation shows that Philly fans brought coffin to the tailgate that had a jersey atop it (some speculate it was a Sean Taylor jersey but that is unconfirmed). In the same clip Scott is seen none too happy and ready for the action.

By the looks of one Philly fan who caught a haymaker that sent him to the floor, they were not ready.

Of course, word got back to the Sixers. “We are aware of the situation and are in the process of gathering more information,” said the Sixers via a statement. “We will have no further comment at this time”

Scott signed a 2-year contract with the team in July.

At least one Eagles fan is rational.

Philadelphia 76ers’ Mike Scott Mollywhops Tailgating Eagles Fans [Video] was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
#WakandaCameToSlay! Black Folks Are Rolling Up To Theaters To See ‘Black Panther’ Like This…
60 photos
Videos
Latest
Premiere Of Disney's 'Beauty And The Beast' - Arrivals
Chrissy Teigen Claps Back at #45
 6 hours ago
09.09.19
NFL: SEP 08 Titans at Browns
NFL Not Happy About Odell Beckham Jr’s Watch…
 7 hours ago
09.09.19
Array
Did Ralph Tresvant Fill In For Bobby Brown…
 7 hours ago
09.09.19
Charity That Got $200K From NFL’s Inspire Change…
 9 hours ago
09.09.19
Exclusives
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close