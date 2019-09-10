Donnie McClurkin Releases New Single “There Is God”

via Hallels:
Today, multiple GRAMMY®, Stellar, and Dove Award-winning Gospel icon Donnie McClurkin releases a new single “There Is God”. The new single, accompanied by a performance video, is available now at all digital music providers and serves as the second single released from the Gospel legend’s forthcoming album.
