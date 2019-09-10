via Wkyc:
Millions of People saw a man fall off his car on Sunday at the Muni Lot.
And it was captured LIVE on local tv…Now a GOFUNDME Page is reaising miney for the man.
The man, identified as 40-year-old Andy Shepherd, was seen in the background of a live broadcast standing on top of a van to take photos with his phone. He fell suddenly and appeared to hit his head on the pavement.
LOCAL NEWS: GoFundMe Raising Money For Man Seen Falling From Van In Muni Lot was originally published on praisecleveland.com