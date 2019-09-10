Sam Sylk Reality Hour: Borrowed Money From Me Now Their My Business

Let’s squash this today, this debate goes on in families across America. A family member comes to you for help, they are struggling, they need money, you give it to them. Next thing you know they got money to buy new gear and go to the club. You check’em about their spending habits, because, after all their kickin it on your dime right? Or are you wrong, is it really any of your business!?

Well a young lady is battling with her family over this issue and before they all start dropping blows she decided to let her fingers drop a note in Sam Sylk, radio host of The Sam Sylk Show on 93.1 WZAK, during his Reality Hour segment by dropping a letter in his Facebook Message box.

Check out the advice Sam Sylk gave when he hit reply below.

Dear Sam Our family is having a big fight. Our brother lost his job from a layoff and his wife only works part time. They weren’t paying the bills on time so we all chipped in to help. They have 3 small children. The fight came when I see his wife spending all this money, getting her hair did, nails done etc etc. I just seen her at Wasabi the other day. I questioned them about their spending when they are boworing (wink wink) money. My father agrees my mother says it none of our business. Who’s right and who’s wrong? If I’m helping them out isn’t my business?

