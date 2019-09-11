via EEWMagazine/Bethany Hamilton:

There are spoken words that motivate us to do more, inspire us to aim higher and remind us that anything is possible with hard work, faith and God’s favor.

The acceptance speech given by GRAMMY® Award-winning singer-songwriter, Ciara, at the 2019 Black Girls Rock! Award show, did all these things.

“It means so much to me for so many reasons,” she said of the “Rock Star Award” presented to her by international model, Winnie Harlow. “As a little girl I always dreamt of moments like this, and I want to focus on all the young girls in the audience watching, because you are the future and I see my younger self in a lot of you.”

CLICK HERE to read story

Ciara Gives An Inspiring Speech That Every Woman And Girl Needs To Hear was originally published on praisecleveland.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK: