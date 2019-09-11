CLOSE
Sam Sylk Reality Hour: How Hard Should A Woman Ride or Die?

This past week on POWER, Kiesha, has turned into that ride or die chick for real for Tommy, but that’s television. In real life how hard should you ride for the one you love to prove that you love them? Do you need to be Keisha or nah?

A loyal listener say’s her man feels like she should ride for him like Keisha does for Tommy, if she loved him, so she hit up Sam Sylk, radio host of The Sam Sylk Show on 93.1 WZAK, during his Reality Hour segment by dropping a letter in his Facebook Message box to find out whether she should jump on somebody else ride or morally die.

Dear Sam

I love my man with all my heart except he is about to get into an adventure that I’m not sure I want to be a part off. He say’s that if I love him I would be down for whatever. And I use to believe that but I have some serious doubts. How hard should your woman have to ride for you? Do you really have to be a ride or die to love someone?

