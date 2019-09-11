Sam Sylk Reality Hour: How Hard Should A Woman Ride or Die?

This past week on POWER, Kiesha, has turned into that ride or die chick for real for Tommy, but that’s television. In real life how hard should you ride for the one you love to prove that you love them? Do you need to be Keisha or nah?

A loyal listener say’s her man feels like she should ride for him like Keisha does for Tommy, if she loved him, so she hit up Sam Sylk, radio host of The Sam Sylk Show on 93.1 WZAK, during his Reality Hour segment by dropping a letter in his Facebook Message box to find out whether she should jump on somebody else ride or morally die.

Check out which local relationship dealership Sam Sylk directed her to below.