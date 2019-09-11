Browns Fan Banned From Stadium For Pouring Beer on Titans Player: It Wasn’t Me!

While the Tennessee Titans were giving the Cleveland Browns a huge pounding during the 43-13 blowout game at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 8, a fan was spotted in the stands for pouring down beer on Titans cornerback Logan Ryan following his move into the crowd after scoring a touchdown, similar to that of the Browns doing the same thing.

Ryan had some words to say on his Twitter page:

They can pour beer on us because we’re just athletes right? We’re just entertainment & since they purchased a ticket they can act how they want? 👀 @NFL @NFLPA @Browns @Titans https://t.co/fpCfEOhC1V — Logan Ryan (@RealLoganRyan) September 9, 2019

Now that Browns fan has been banned from the stadium for his actions. The problem is that he might not be that guy who did the pouring.

Eric Smith, a Cleveland Music Group DJ, told Cleveland NBC affiliate WKYC-TV3 that he is the Eric Smith that the Browns spotted and identified. Smith says he was told to not come back to the stadium, and that the team’s vice president of ticket sales and service Bob Sivik did want to hear his explanation.

The reason why Smith was not at the Browns, and not the man in the stands at that moment, was that he was working a job at a wedding. He was also with his family as well.

As for the Eric Smith at the Browns game, WKYC.com put it this way:

The tickets had apparently been bought by someone named Eric Smith, and officials alleged they used security footage to successfully make a match.

Could this be a case of mistaken identity? The team has not responded to Smith’s interview and claims.

