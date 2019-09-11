Ex-Buckeyes Football Coach Urban Meyer Getting Into the Restaurant Business

After spending seven seasons with the Ohio State University Buckeyes football team as head coach, and 33 years overall as a coach, Urban Meyer is now taking on his next gig…running his own restaurant.

According to News5Cleveland.com:

Meyer‘s bar and restaurant, Urban Meyer’s Pint House, will be located in Dublin’s Bridge Park. In addition to a full bar and craft beer options, Urban Meyer’s Pint House will have made-from-scratch menu items and an expanded menu.

The new Pint House will become a location for events related to the Urban & Shelly Meyer Fund for Cancer Research, as well as a hangout for Ohio State fans, students, facility, and alums.

Urban Meyer’s Pint House is slated to open in the fall.

