LOCAL NEWS: Ohio State University’s Chance to Trademark ‘THE’ Has Been Denied

When it comes to talking about Ohio State University, a lot of us usually address it as ‘The‘ Ohio State University.

The school recognized it as a change to register ‘The‘ as a trademark.

Unfortunately, it has been rejected for now by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO).

Attorney Josh Gerben says the main sticking point was a prior trademark for ‘The‘ from Marc Jacobs, though he was warned for not that word properly.

Ohio State University's trademark application for the word "THE" has been refused by the USPTO. The USPTO found that: 1. Ohio State is not using the word "THE" as a trademark. 2. Marc Jacobs filed an application for "THE" before Ohio State made its filing.

Here’s another reason why OSU didn’t get that trademark as reported by Fox8.com:

However, the USPTO also stated that Ohio State is not properly using “the” as a trademark because they filed the trademark application as it relates to a brand of shirts and hats. Gerben says in order for the trademark to register OSU would have to use the trademark on a label for the hats and shirts and not just on the front of the product.

Should OSU get approval for its trademark on ‘The?’

