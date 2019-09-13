CLOSE
DJ Khaled Expecting 2nd Child!

2018 DIRECTV NOW Super Saturday Night Concert In Minneapolis - Jennifer Lopez Performance

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Congratulations to DJ Khaled and his fiancee Nicole Tuck, the couple will be expecting their second child soon and it’s another boy, according to RapUp.com. They made the announcement by posting the video below:

The caption of the video read, “God is the greatest.

All I ever wanted to do was inspire the world to be great and to leave a legacy.

Almost 3 years ago when I found out my queen was expecting our son Asahd I knew my life would change forever and that OUR legacy would soon be on the way.

After that blessing I released some of my biggest albums to date (Grateful and Father Of Asahd) inspired by his greatness.

Just when I thought life couldn’t get any better, I received another blessing that my queen is expecting an addition to our legacy.

I’m feeling more inspired than ever now.

As we go into this journey I’m taking FANLUV along with me to keep the love and blessings flowing to the world ! #FAMILY

God is the greatest. MAMA ASAHD ,ASAHD WE GOT ANOTHER ONE !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

ALLAH I LOVE YOU SO MUCH !!!!!

🙏🏽🤲🏽🙏🏽🦁🦁🤰😀❤🎉

MY QUEEN I LOVE YOU SO MUCH !

ASAHD I LOVE YOU SO MUCH !

And to the little boy in my QUEEN’S BELLY

I LOVE YOU SO MUCH !

#WETHEBEST !”

Check out the full story here.

DJ Khaled Expecting 2nd Child! was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

