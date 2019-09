The 2019 B.E.T. Awards nominations have been revealed and guess who is leading the pack with 10 nods? Cardi B!

According to Billboard, DJ Khaled, Travis Scott and J. Cole have eight nominations apiece. Drake has seven. Congratulations to all of the nominee’s. The show airs on Tuesday, October 8th at 8 p.m. EST.

Check out the full list of nominations and categories by clicking here.

B.E.T Hip Hop Awards Nominations are In! was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

