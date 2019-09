Los Angeles County is the first jurisdiction in the united states to monitor un natural deaths of LGBTQ people. This means that medical examiners now will collect data on the deceased’s gender identity and sexuality. This info will be included in medical examiner’s annual reports where it’ll be used to study LGBTQ suicide rates, violent deaths and hate crimes.

Jazzy Report: Monitoring LGBTQ People’s Cause Of Death was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

