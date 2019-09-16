SPORTS: Steelers Star QB Ben Roethlisberger Out For The Season

This should break the hearts of Pittsburgh Steelers fans, but melt the hearts of Cleveland Browns fans, along with any other fans of teams that are big rivals to the Steelers.

It has been announced that longtime Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is out for the season following an elbow injury.

Cleveland19.com has more on what happened with Roethlisberger:

The 37-year-old suffered the elbow injury during the first half, and immediately looked to the sideline after his throw to signal that something was wrong.

Here's a video of the Ben Roethlisberger injury.pic.twitter.com/PsP1Z1Rhxy — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 15, 2019

So who will take over the main QB position for the Steelers for the remainder of their 2019 season?

WOIO 19 News in Cleveland has the answer, along with the impact of Roethlisberger’s injury:

Roethlisberger’s injury now changes the landscape of the AFC North as backup quarterback and 2018 NFL draft pick Mason Rudolph is expected to lead the Steelers for the rest of the season.

Fellow quarterback Devlin Hodges has been added to the roster in midst of the QB shakeup.

Here is Rudolph on taking over the position:

.@Rudolph2Mason speaks about assuming the role of starting quarterback for the remainder of the season. pic.twitter.com/acBjQRuR2S — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) September 16, 2019

The Browns won’t be playing against Mason Rudolph and the Steelers until November.

How do you think the Steelers do without Ben Roethlisberger, and do you think his injury will end his NFL career?

