UPDATE: Three Men Charged Following Fight During Indians-Twins Game

Chicago White Sox v Cleveland Indians

Source: Joe Robbins / Getty

The three baseball fans who were fighting at Progressive Field in Downtown Cleveland during the Saturday, September 14th Cleveland Indians-Minnesota Twins evening match-up are now facing charges.

From FOX8.com:

A Cleveland police report indicates 56-year-old Jon Rogers of Ravenna and his son, Ryan, 23, got into a dispute with 23-year-old Dale Ross of Geneva.

According to the police report, Jon Rogers, Ryan Rogers and Dale Ross are being charged with disorderly conduct for fighting in public.

Those who sat nearby moved out of the way in the section the three got into a brawl, section 537 to be exact, with a Cleveland Police officer trying to stop the fight before falling down on one of the seats.

Fans are now upset the fight is giving Cleveland a bad image since it has gone viral.  The Indians declined to comment on the event.

In case you have not seen the video, here it is:

Does this fight captured on video give Cleveland and its sports fans a bad image?

 

