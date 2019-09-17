Sam Sylk Reality Hour: She Had My Baby Now She Is Stuck Like Chuck!!

Having his baby, what a wonderful way to show how much you love him? Or is it? Just because you have a mans baby and things don’t work out does that mean he has the right to be all up and through your business? Do you still have to answer to him because of the baby?

A man admits that he wasn’t a very good boyfriend to his girlfriend but they are arguing now that he is out of her picture, that he still has to be in hers because they have a shorty together and if she doesn’t like it he would let Sam Sylk give him affirmation by hitting up, Sam Sylk, radio host of The Sam Sylk Show on 93.1 WZAK, during his Reality Hour segment by dropping a letter in his Facebook Message box.

See what affirmation, if any that the Sylky one had for him below.