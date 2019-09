New York’s governor issued an emergency ban on the sale of electronic cigarettes. Police and the Department of health have been tagged to work together to enforce this new rule. Retailers who sell electronic cigarettes to underage users can be fined. There will be additional legislature to ban the advertisement of e-cigarettes as well.

Jazzy Report: E-Cigarette Ban was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

