The nominations for the 2019 BET Hip Hop Awards

Cardi B leads the pack with a whopping 10 nominations, while DJ Khaled, Travis Scott and J. Cole are in a three-way tie for runners-up with eight nominations each.  Behind them, Drake nabbed seven, the late Nipsey Hussle and Megan Thee Stallion both got five and DaBaby, 21 Savage and Rick Ross each racked up four nominations.  The awards show is set to take place Atlanta’s Cobb Energy Center on October 5th and will air on BET October 8th.

(Source-BET)

