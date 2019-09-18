CLOSE
Yolanda Adams’ Blesses Congressional Black Caucus Prayer Breakfast

via EEWMagazine/Tara Page:

Yolanda Adams, a talented and anointed vocalist, delivered a stunning rendition of her beloved hit song, “Just a Prayer Away,” at the 49th annual gathering at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center Saturday morning, Sep. 14.

