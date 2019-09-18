via EEWMagazine/Tara Page:

Yolanda Adams, a talented and anointed vocalist, delivered a stunning rendition of her beloved hit song, “Just a Prayer Away,” at the 49th annual gathering at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center Saturday morning, Sep. 14.

Yolanda Adams’ Blesses Congressional Black Caucus Prayer Breakfast was originally published on praisecleveland.com