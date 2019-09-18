via News5:
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is looking into a statewide ban on flavored e-cigarette.
A spokesman for DeWine said the governor is looking into if he can ban it by executive order, without having to have a change in Ohio law.
New York and Michigan have already banned flavored e-cigarette flavors in their states.
CLICK HERE to read story
Good 'Ol Days: Barack Obama Was Nominated For President By The DNC 11 Years Ago
14 photos Launch gallery
Good 'Ol Days: Barack Obama Was Nominated For President By The DNC 11 Years Ago
1. Barack Gives Daughter Malia a KissSource:Getty 1 of 14
2. Michelle and Barack tell the kids a storySource:Getty 2 of 14
3. Michelle and Barack KissSource:Getty 3 of 14
4. Michelle and BarackSource:Getty 4 of 14
5. Two TermsSource:Getty 5 of 14
6. Michelle and Barack Host a State DinnerSource:Getty 6 of 14
7. Barack Obama and Michelle ObamaSource:Getty 7 of 14
8. Flashback To The Old DaysSource:Pete Souza 8 of 14
9. Candidly AwesomeSource:Pete Souza 9 of 14
10. TV TimeSource:Pete Souza 10 of 14
11. Reading TimeSource:Pete Souza 11 of 14
12. Supporting MomSource:Pete Souza 12 of 14
13. 50th Anniversary Of March On SelmaSource:Pete Souza 13 of 14
14.14 of 14
LOCAL NEWS: Gov. DeWine Looking Into Banning Flavors Of E-Cigarettes was originally published on praisecleveland.com