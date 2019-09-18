CLOSE
LOCAL NEWS: Browns Make Parody Of Friends!!

Cleveland Browns v Philadelphia Eagles

Source: Mitchell Leff / Getty

via news5:

The Browns released their latest addition of their parody series, this time featuring six players dancing to the iconic opening of “Friends.”

In the 48-second video clip that was posted after the team’s victory on Monday, Odell Beckham Jr., Denzel Ward, Joel Bitonio, Damarious Randall, Jarvis Landry and JC Tretter are lounging on the couch at the team’s training facility.

CLICK HERE to read story

Last year, the Browns came together in a parody of the show “The Office

LOCAL NEWS: Browns Make Parody Of Friends!! was originally published on praisecleveland.com

