Whitney Houston To Be Celebrated With Hologram Tour

Whitney Houston

Whitney Houston will officially become the latest artist to be honored with a global hologram tour next year.

Bosses at BASE Hologram have unveiled a digital likeness of the late singer and announced the first series of dates, where fans can see the innovative showcase.

An Evening With Whitney: The Whitney Houston Hologram Tour, which was developed with the support of the singer’s estate, will kick off in Mexico between 23 January and 9 February and continue across Europe, with stops in England, Scotland, Ireland, The Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland and Germany.

U.S. dates have not yet been announced.

“Whitney Houston was a talent beyond words, and her influence and artistry transcended all boundaries,” BASE Entertainment CEO and chairman Brian Becker said in a statement. “What we are creating here is a new type of theatrical concert experience designed to capture that magic.

“When she performed there was an unmatched level of charisma and emotion to it – that’s what we are going to bring to audiences and it’s an honor to be able to help add to her legacy with this project.”

Created by choreographer Fatima Robinson, the concert will feature a live band, back-up singers and dancers.

The brand has previously presented hologram shows featuring artists like Roy Orbison, Buddy Holly and opera icon Maria Callas. The eerie technology has also been used to bring the likes of Tupac Shakur and Ronnie James Dio back from the dead.

