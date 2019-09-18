Cassandra Nelson and Donnell Cross were two strangers who met in Walmart, and now they’ve gone viral as a singing sensation. Roland Martin came across the video after Common posted it to his Instagram. Since it was posted it has received 500,000 views!

The craziest part of this story is that the video was recorded over a year ago! Cross tells Martin that he was just walking through the store with his friend when he came across Nelson who was humming. He turned to his friend and said, “I’m going to go over there and mess with this lady.”

When Cross asked if she wanted to sing Nelson says she thought “he don’t know what he’s fixing to get.” The pair broke out in an amazing rendition of Luther Vandross and Cheryl Lynn’s If This World Were Mine.

People began walking up to hear them sing and Cross was extremely impressed by Nelson. “When she missed a word she didn’t miss a beat,” he said.

After this encounter the pair went their own separate ways and didn’t expect anything to come of it. But, Cross says “the Holy Ghost” had other plans. Since they’ve blown up they’ve just been enjoying the ride and still don’t know what will come of the video.

Listen to the audio above to hear them sing live on air!

Check out the video:

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Roland Martin Talks To The Amazing Viral Walmart Singers was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK: