Sam Sylk Reality Hour: My Wife Needs to Let Her Jailbird Son Fly

Who comes 1st your child or your husband who isn’t the your child’s father? How about if your child is grown does it make a difference?
We know relationships can be difficult and you never stop being a parent however with this understanding a gentleman reached out to Sam Sylk, radio host of The Sam Sylk Show on 93.1 WZAK, during his Reality Hour segment by dropping a letter in his Facebook Message box to get some help with his step-son that just got out of jail and how he is wrecking his marriage.
Did Sam Sylk offer any advice to get the jailbird to fly the cope or did he tell the man to suck it up, and sacrifice his feelings because after all he married into this situation? Take a look below.
Dear Sam
My wife’s son who was in jail when we got together and married. He is out now and staying with us. My wife is doing everything in her power and more to help her son but he isn’t helping himself. She is spending her last dime making excuses for him not going to counseling or seeking a job. How do I tell my wife that it’s time for him to roll without ruining my marriage? I’m trying not to let her son ruin it.