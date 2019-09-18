CLOSE
- CLE
Home- CLE

SPORTS: Myles Garrett Helping Pepsi Create Browns-Themed ‘Believeland’ Pop for the Team

NFL: SEP 16 Browns at Jets

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Your Cleveland Browns are returning to ‘Sunday Night Football’ for the first time in over a decade, and Pepsi is celebrating along with the team’s defensive end Myles Garrett with an orange-colored ‘Believeland’ soda.

From News5Cleveland.com:

Pepsi will only produce 1,100 bottles of “Believeland” Pepsi, 100 for every year Cleveland had to wait for Sunday Night Football to return.

The bottles will be available for free to all fans at the tailgate party Pepsi is hosting at Lindey’s Lake House in the Flats, starting at 2 p.m. on Sunday.

Pepsi’s Twitter page has more details if you are interested.

Playing against the Browns in Cleveland this Sunday night is the Los Angeles Rams.

 

Article Courtesy of WEWS News 5 Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of Justin Sullivan and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Icon Sportswire and Getty Images

Twitter and Video Courtesy of Twitter and WEWS News 5 Cleveland

Jidenna Delivers Energetic Performance On Pepsi’s Sound Drop Platform To Celebrate Release Of His Album ‘The Chief’
10 photos

Videos
Latest
Saved by the Bell
It’s Alright, ‘Cause ‘Saved By The Bell’ Might…
 39 mins ago
09.18.19
"Secret Life Of Pets" New York Premiere
LOCAL NEWS: Louis C.K. is Coming to Cleveland…
 52 mins ago
09.18.19
HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Singer Tweet Cuts Off Her…
 2 hours ago
09.18.19
Gayle King interviews R. Kelly screenshot
Is The Judge Wrong For Not Returning R.…
 2 hours ago
09.18.19
Exclusives
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close