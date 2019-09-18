SPORTS: Myles Garrett Helping Pepsi Create Browns-Themed ‘Believeland’ Pop for the Team

Your Cleveland Browns are returning to ‘Sunday Night Football’ for the first time in over a decade, and Pepsi is celebrating along with the team’s defensive end Myles Garrett with an orange-colored ‘Believeland’ soda.

Cleveland! After 11 years we’re finally playing on Sunday Night. Let’s show the world what we look like when we turn the whole city orange on game day! My partner @Pepsi is in. Are you? #GoBelieveLand pic.twitter.com/nxPZwG4XKR — Myles "Flash" Garrett ⚡️ (@MylesLGarrett) September 17, 2019

From News5Cleveland.com:

Pepsi will only produce 1,100 bottles of “Believeland” Pepsi, 100 for every year Cleveland had to wait for Sunday Night Football to return. The bottles will be available for free to all fans at the tailgate party Pepsi is hosting at Lindey’s Lake House in the Flats, starting at 2 p.m. on Sunday.

Pepsi’s Twitter page has more details if you are interested.

Playing against the Browns in Cleveland this Sunday night is the Los Angeles Rams.

