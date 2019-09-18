LOCAL NEWS: Louis C.K. is Coming to Cleveland Despite #MeToo Fallout

After close to two years of seeing his career come to a halt due to a “sexual misconduct scandal,” Louis C.K. is quietly picking up where he left off, and making a stop in Cleveland.

For three days on September 23rd through the 25th, C.K. will be playing at Hilarities at Pickwick and Frolic on E. 4th Street in Downtown Cleveland.

All three of those evening shows, starting at 7:30pm, are sold out. They are also for mature audiences only with no cell phones and smartphones allowed, except in “designated” spots.

WKYC.com has more on what happened with C.K.’s career:

C.K. was at one time one of the most popular comedians in the world, winning awards for his stand-up specials and television show Louie. However, that all came to a screeching halt in the fall of 2017, when multiple women came forward with allegations of sexual misconduct and harassment by C.K.

He stayed out of the spotlight for a while before quietly reemerging on the stand-up circuit. That move divided fans, critics, and other comedians.

Coincidentally, the news release of C.K.’s appearances at Hilarities does not mention the misconduct, but only his successes.

Would you go see Louis C.K. on stage even after the misconduct scandal?

