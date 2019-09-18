It’s Alright, ‘Cause ‘Saved By The Bell’ Might Be Coming Back!

More TV shows you love from the 1980’s and 1990’s are coming back, and ‘Saved By The Bell’ can reportedly be added onto that list.

Here is WKYC.com with more detail:

Word is the popular 80s and 90s television series “Saved by the Bell” is coming back with new episodes, and some of the original actors are slated to return, according to The Wrap. NBCUniversal’s new streaming service “Peacock” will offer the new take on “Saved By the Bell” with Mario Lopez and Elizabeth Berkley.

Some of the producers could be on board as well.

There is no word on who else from the show might appear, but it appears to be a mix of older and new characters coming together at Bayside High.

The reboot would even have Zack Morris as the California Governor!

To read more of the proposed show, click here!

