via mlive:

Well it all came down to two last night…The Detroit Youth Choir and singer Kodi Lee for the title on America’s Got Talent.

The choir finished second to Kodi Lee on season 14 of “America’s Got Talent.” Lee wins $1 million and a headlining gig at Paris Hotel Casino in Las Vegas.

CLICK HERE to read the entire story

The Finals Of America’s Got Talent>>>Who Was The Winner? was originally published on praisecleveland.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK: