Sam Sylk Reality Hour: Help!! I’m Married To Ms. Insecure-ish !!

Have you ever been with someone and no matter what you do, they think that you are cheating on them? I can drive you nuts, right? How the hell do you prove that you are not doing something that you didn’t do?

Well a listner that loves his wife so much, that he reached out to Sam Sylk, radio host of The Sam Sylk Show on 93.1 WZAK, during his Reality Hour segment by dropping a letter in his Facebook Message box, because if somebody doesn’t help him quick, he is about to have his wife GPS him to divorce court.

Check out to see if Sam Sylk was able to help the Insecure-ish couple below.

Dear Sam

My wife has been having some insecure issues and she has been driving me crazy with her illusions of me cheating on her. So much so that I almost feel like I don’t want to be with her anymore. Well I found out she has been tracking my cell phone. I haven’t been cheating but you know what after that stunt I think I want out. I love her but actions make me feel like I’m not in love her. Anyway I have been staying with a friend trying to figure it out. How do you make someone feel secure when you haven’t done anything wrong?