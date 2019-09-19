CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Nike Gives Antonio Brown The Boot

Add a rape allegation to the struggle and AB is losing multiple bags.

New England Patriots Practice

Source: Boston Globe / Getty

Antonio Brown‘s NFL season of struggle, at least off the field, continues. Nike has dropped its sponsorship of the New England Patriots star wide receiver after allegations that he raped his former personal trainer.

 

According to TMZ, a Nike rep confirmed that AB is “not a Nike athlete.”

AB had a player edition shoe with Nike of its Tech Trainer that dropped back in February 2019 but has been wiped from Nike’s site.

Brown vehemently denies raping Britney Taylor and maintains that any sexual contact was consensual.

Nevertheless, Brown signed a 1-year deal with the New England Patriots worth $15 million, so he’s not exactly hurting for money. He still has to deal with those allegations, though.

Photo: Getty

 

 

 

 

 

Nike Gives Antonio Brown The Boot was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK:
#WakandaCameToSlay! Black Folks Are Rolling Up To Theaters To See ‘Black Panther’ Like This…
60 photos
Videos
Latest
H&M Under Fire Again!
 3 hours ago
09.20.19
Michael Yo Is ‘The Half Black Brother With…
 4 hours ago
09.20.19
PHOTO: Chris Brown Backup Dancer Reveals Gruesome Eye…
 4 hours ago
09.20.19
Ray J/Princess Love
RAY J, REGINAE CARTER, MAJOR & MORE STARRING…
 7 hours ago
09.20.19
Exclusives
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close