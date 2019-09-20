via Wkyc:

Across Northeast Ohio Thursday, hundred of days walked hand-in-hand with their children to school. The act was part of Cuyahoga County’s annual Father’s Walk.

The event is sponsored by the Healthy Fathering Collaborative of Cuyahoga County.

As part of the event dads take a pledge to be an active part of their child’s education and help them reach their potential.

CLICK HERE to read story

LOCAL NEWS: Dads Participate In Cuyahoga County’s Annual Father’s Walk was originally published on praisecleveland.com