At this point Tekashi 6ix9ine has more features during his testimony than those that have appeared on his actual records. The rapper, who is in the midst of day three of testimony in a trial against his former manager and more had outed Jim Jones and Cardi B as alleged members of the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods. A rep for Atlantic Records says that Cardi is not a member of the gang.

In testimony, 6ix9ine called Jones a “retired rapper” and said that he was a member of the Nine Treys. The court also heard a wiretapped audio recording of Jones saying that Tekashi wasn’t a Blood no more. “He’s not a gang member no more,” Jones allegedly can be heard saying. “He was never a gang member. They going to have to violate shorty because shorty is on some bulls**t.”

He allegedly said of Cardi that he knew her but did not mimic her meteoric rise by having members of the gang join him in music videos. “I knew who she was. I didn’t pay attention,” 6ix9ine allegedly told the court.

Well, Cardi, despite a GQ profile where she admitted she had joined the Bloods as a teenager, had the perfect response on social media in regards to all the hoopla.

Keke Palmer’s now meme-worthy interview with Vanity Far says it all. So, she might be gang but she ain’t 6ix9ine’s gang whatsoever.

Q: Who is Jim Jones?#6ix9ine: He's a retired rapper.

Q: Is he a member of Nine Trey?

A: Yes. — Inner City Press (@innercitypress) September 19, 2019

Prosecutors play phone call between Nine Trey godfather Mel Murda and rapper Jim Jones. Tekashi says Jones is in Nine Trey.

Jones: "He not a gang member no more. He was never a gang member. They going to have to violate shorty because shorty is on some bull–it." — Stephen Brown (@PPVSRB) September 19, 2019

Cardi B Had The Perfect Response To Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Testimony About Her Being Part Of His Old Gang was originally published on theboxhouston.com