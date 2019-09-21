Meghan McCain Walks Off After Getting Into It With Ana Navarro on ‘The View’

Continue reading Every Time Meghan McCain Got Her White Privilege Checked On ‘The View’

Every Time Meghan McCain Got Her White Privilege Checked On 'The View'

Meghan McCain has reportedly been driving everyone at “The View” crazy for months, especially the legendary Whoopi Goldberg and OG of the show Joy Behar. Behar and McCain two have been bickering for months. Back in December, according to The Daily Mail, when Whoopi abruptly cut to commercial after a spat, Behar yelled in front of the audience, “My God!’ and ‘Get this b***h under control.’ If this s**t doesn’t stop I’m quitting this damn show. I can’t take this much more.” Reportedly, producers jumped on stage but the New Yorker wasn’t done, “I’ve tolerated a lot of s**t on this show but I’m at my wits’ end with this entitled b***h. Enough already! Enough already! I’m not playing nice any longer.” See Also: Papa John’s CEO Resigns After Condemning NFL Anthem Protests Allegedly, network executives met with both of them in their dressing room after the show. No word on what was said but clearly McCain hasn’t learned to respect her elders. The disrespect from McCain didn't stop. In February, a source told Radar Online that McCain “blew up” at producers over Behar’s “unfair treatment” toward her. Reportedly, McCain was “losing patience.” However, the execs were “100% behind” 76-year-old Behar. For months, the drama didn't stop, which was obvious on television. By June, Goldberg was reportedly fed up. According to a close source, The Daily Mail reported, “Whoopi is at her breaking point with Meghan. She’s been trying to hang in there, especially keep the peace with Meghan and Joy, but we all know she’s about to break.” The source continued, “They have survived Rosie O’Donnell, Star Jones and even Barbara Walters. So for Meghan to be causing problems for them, it says a lot about her and really isn’t a reflection on them at all… Even on her worst days, Whoopi tries her best to be respectful to the staff. Even if something upsets her or she snaps for some reason, she’ll come back and apologize and explain herself later.” The source closed with, “It’s been extremely hard for her to see Meghan come in and really bring the morale down. All the reports of her being ‘cold, icy and unpleasant’ are really mild compared to the truth of her personality.” In addition, Abby Huntsman, who is currently on maternity leave, was supposedly hired by ABC to make Meghan “more comfortable.” Joy Behar allegedly said, “If you want to know what white privilege looks like, this is a great example of it.” That ain't nothing but facts. See Meghan's trifling moments where she got checked.