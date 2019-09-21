LOCAL NEWS: Archie’s Hough Bakeries Sells Out on Friday’s Soft Opening

A Cleveland favorite has been brought back to life after nearly two decades out of operation.

Archie’s Hough Bakeries is a recreation of the original chain of the famous pastries that put Cleveland on the map starting in 1903. It shut down in 1992.

Now owner Archie Garner, who worked at the original Hough Bakeries, has opened a new location on Richmond Road in Beachwood that has customers coming in as far away from Toledo, and lining up just to not only check out the cakes, cookies, and other goodies, but also buy them until they’re sold out.

That’s exactly what happened on Friday during the soft opening , according to FOX8.com:

Within 90 minutes, every cake, pastry, and cookie in the store had been sold. The display cases were empty.

The revived bakery is opening again on Saturday at 9 a.m., though customers are already lining up for more.

You find Archie’s Hough Bakeries on Facebook.

What is your memory of Hough Bakeries?

