Zendaya arrived at the 2019 Emmy Awards and did not disappoint! The beauty returned to her ravishing red hair and we are loving the color!

She served up some old Hollywood glamour, wearing it in loose waves and a side part which complimented her green Vera Wang corset gown. She was styled by Law Roach who always gets it right with the young starlet.

Her hair looked absolutely gorgeous and by her various poses, you can tell the Euphoria star was feeling it herself! Her tresses were transformed by celebrity hairstylist, Ursula Stephen, who is responsible for some of Rihanna‘s most epic looks. Stephen shared with Hello Beautiful, “Tonight’s look was extra special because Zendaya went back to red hair! To complement the rich color, we decided to go for old Hollywood inspired soft waes, which went well with her jewel tone green dress and diamonds, for the ultimate Hollywood starlet look!”

We agree! We had Stephens’ give us all the details so we can be red carpet red-y for our next event! Keep reading to learn how to achieve this look in 6 easy steps.

GET THE LOOK: Zendaya Is Red-y For The Emmy Awards Serving Old Hollywood Hair Glam And It Cost Less Than $15.00 (Seriously!) was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7Next page »

Also On 93.1 WZAK: