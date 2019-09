Here is a story that is still developing. Rumor has it that Bishop George Bloomer has been fired from the Word Network for speaking out against Pastor Benny Hinn and the prosperity gospel….some are saying that it could be a political move.

CLICK HERE to see the responce from Bishop on these alligations:

GEORGE BLOOMER HAS QUIT THE WORD NETWORK! was originally published on praisecleveland.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK: