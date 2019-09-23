CLOSE
Jharrel Jerome Wins First Emmy For Portrayal Of Korey Wise In ‘When They See Us’

Korey Wise wasn’t the only one crying when Jharrel Jerome won the Emmy for Lead Actor In A Limited Series for When They See Us:

Jerome’s Emmy win was one (actually two) for the record books. Jharrel made history as the youngest person to win an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie as well as the first Afro-Latino to win for acting.

“It’s a blessing and I hope this is a step forward for Dominicans, for Latinos, for Afro Latinos. It’s about time we’re here,” said Jerome backstage reflecting on his win. After learning that he was also the youngest to win in history backstage, “well damn, that’s incredible.. kids are smart too,” he quipped.

Jerome earned the trophy for his portrayal of exonerated five member Korey Wise, who, as an adolescent, was wrongfully convicted of a crime, which led to a 14-year incarnation stint.

