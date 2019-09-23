CLOSE
Huggy Lowdown: The Redskins Should Try Rapping

Huggy missed the Emmy’s but he did hear that Antonio Brown won for best actor in a limited series for his role in “Patriot for a day.” It ain’t true but it could be! But what is true is that Huggy made money yesterday because he bet that the Redskins wouldn’t lose…they didn’t play. He says if they lose tonight they should try rapping because by the time Tekashi 6ix9ine get off of the stand there won’t be any rappers left!

