Candace Owens is nothing if not consistent with her messaging, and stayed true to her ideals in a House Oversight Joint Subcommittee hearing last week. During the hearing, the conservative pundit said that among issues that affect Black Americans and minorities, white nationalism doesn’t factor among them.

The Hill writes:

During a House Oversight Joint Subcommittee hearing, Owens, who is black, said that white supremacy would not make her list of the top 100 issues facing her community and other communities of color in the U.S.

“Based on the hierarchy of what’s impacting minority Americans, if I had to make a list of 100 things, white nationalism would not make the list,” Owens said Friday.

“White supremacy and white nationalism is not a problem that is harming Black America,” she continued.

During the hearing, Owens also clashed with Dr. Kathleen Belew, an assistant professor at the University of Chicago, who was called by Democrats on the panel to testify on growing trend of hate crimes and combating white supremacy.

“To me, this feels a lot like your reaction to being named in one of these manifestos,” Belew told Owens. “Now, you’re of course not responsible for the words of someone writing that document, but I do think laughing at it is a real problem.”

Owens and her comments trending last weeks, making it to the Twitter Moments feed after chatter exploded the moment her words went out.

“White supremacy and White nationalism is not a problem that is harming Black America.” Candace Owens testified in front of the House Oversight Joint Subcommittee on Friday. https://t.co/r1pMyVAAMN — Twitter Moments (@TwitterMoments) September 20, 2019

—

Photo: Getty

Conservative Coon Cricket Candace Owens Says White Nationalism Not An Issue For Black Folks was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 93.1 WZAK: