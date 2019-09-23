CLOSE
Shannon Sharpe Calls Dry Snitching Antonio Brown “Clowntonio 6ix9ine”

Dry snitching is a way of life, for kids and adults.

71st Emmy Awards - Arrivals

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Shannon Sharpe has dubbed Antonio Brown “Clowntonio 6ix9ine.” There’s a good chance it’s going to stick.

On Sunday (Sept. 22), AB went on a Twitter tirade, making some valid points about an NFL double standard while calling out illicit behavior from Sharpe, Robert Kraft and Ben Roethlisberger. He didn’t hold himself accountable for his own headass behavior, though.

Sharpe resonded in kind with a meme of AB looking like King Snitch Tekashi69 with the caption, “CLOWNTONIO 6ix9ine out here dry snitching on everyone.”

And there you have it.

