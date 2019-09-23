Postmates Driver Lizzo Accused Of Stealing Expensive Eats Says She’s Living In Fear

Lizzo got on the wrong side of Twitter last week after using Twitter to out a Postmates driver she accused of stealing her expensive food by name. The “Juice” star has since apologized for putting the driver on blast, who has since come out saying she fears harm will come to her based on Lizzo’s accusation of theft.

The driver, Tiffany W., tells TMZ … her world was turned upside down when the “Truth Hurts” singer excoriated her on Twitter — to her near-million followers — saying, “this girl Tiffany W. stole my food she lucky I don’t fight no more.” Lizzo also included a screenshot of her profile photo.

This has scared the crap out of her. She’s afraid to leave her home and even go to work, for fear someone might harm her or even worse.

As for the delivery incident … we’re told Lizzo’s order was supposed to go to a Boston hotel, but there was no room number listed and no one answered the phone linked to the account.

We’re told Tiffany went the extra mile and hit up the hotel concierge. She says she went into the lobby and continued to try to contact the customer and heard nothing back. Tiffany ended up waiting for a total of 10 minutes and finally left.

As for the food … it was seafood, which Tiffany doesn’t even eat.

For what it’s worth, Postmates says that the driver was not in the wrong and waited for five minutes to deliver the food before moving on to her next destination.

