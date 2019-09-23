CLOSE
Man Drowns While Proposing To His Girlfriend Underwater [VIDEO]

A Louisiana man recently drowned during a beautiful vacation in Tanzania as he proposed to his longtime girlfriend, who never even got the chance to give him her answer. Kenesha Antoine posted a heartbreaking Facebook post on earlier this week that her boyfriend, Steven Weber Jr., died while he popped the big question underwater.
“I can’t hold my breath long enough to tell you everything I love about you, but everything I love about you I love more every day,” it reads.
Weber can then be seen in video flipping the note over to show the other side — “Will you marry me?” the sign asks — before pulling out a ring box and flipping it open.

The exact circumstances surrounding Weber’s cause of death remains unclear.

Man Drowns While Proposing To His Girlfriend Underwater [VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

